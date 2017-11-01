St. Edward Church Harvest Festival

When I was younger, I especially enjoyed harvest dinners.

Back home, it was a great way to catch up with old friends and generations of families. The firehouse where my mom grew up would open its door and the two trucks would be parked outside. The folding tables would go up and then we’d settle down to turkey, ham and a variety of homemade pies.

This weekend, there is a harvest festival at the Parish Hall across the street from St. Edward Roman Catholic Church.

Admission is $25 for families (immediate families and not third cousins from Sheboygan). Individuals are eight dollars and children under twelve are five dollars. There is also a silent auction.

As most of you know, St. Edward the Confessor School still has prayer in classrooms, the church feeds the poor and sponsors scout troops. Your help directly helps the mission efforts.

Activities begin at 3:00 P.M., Saturday and dinner is 4p to 7p.