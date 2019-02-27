Stanley Not Accessible Due to Road Closures

(KLIX) – Thanks to Mother Nature, Stanley is an island unto itself. It is currently cutoff from the rest of Idaho due to multiple road closures.

On Wednesday morning the Idaho Department of Transportation showed on its road closure map that roads to and from the small Idaho town are closed because of snow and hazardous driving conditions.

“It's official,” Smiley Creek Lodge wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday morning, “there is no way in and no way out with avalanches to the north and south on 75, and 21 near Banner still closed.”

The National Weather Service office in Pocatello also posted about the road closures.

ITD urges drivers to avoid the closure areas as local roads are also impacted by continuous storm conditions.

“It is super important that people do not drive past closures,” ITD Chief Deputy Scott Stokes said in a statement on Tuesday when the department released a list of road closures across the state . “If a road is closed, that means it is completely impassable and unsafe for travel.”