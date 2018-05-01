Star Wars Themed Craft & Movie Party At Twin Falls Library

This week Star Wars fans will celebrate May 4th by wearing their best movie garb, quoting lines at the office, posting memes and GIFS and screening their favorite episodes. The Twin Falls Public Library is getting in on the fun a day late by offering a Star Wars-themed party.

Saturday, May 5, the library is inviting those interested to attend a craft-making event and viewing of The Last Jedi, beginning at 2:00 PM. Yoda and Wookie paper puppets will be made, and families are invited to attend the free event, according to the library's website.