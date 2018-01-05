Starship Featuring Mickey Thomas Coming To Jackpot

Starship featuring Mickey Thomas will appear for one evening in Jackpot this Spring.

A one-time lead vocalist for Jefferson Starship beginning in the late 70s, Mickey Thomas has been a driving force in rock music, having provided vocals for songs such as "We Built This City," "Sara," "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now," "Two Minute Love," and "Stand In The Fire."

The majority of the group's current lineup have been actively touring and releasing material since Thomas parted ways from Jefferson Starship in the early 90s and formed the new band.