State Officials Deliver $37 Million to Idaho Public Schools
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State officials on Tuesday presented Idaho's public schools with a ceremonial check for about $37 million.
The money comes from the Idaho Land Board's management of investments and about 2.4 million acres Idaho received when it became a state in 1890. State officials say that about 260 million board feet of timber worth $62 million was harvested from state lands during the fiscal year that ended in June.
The board includes Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter and four other statewide elected officials. Board member and Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra says she's happy with the check and pleased with the hard work of the board and state workers.