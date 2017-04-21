State Police Arrest Two from Burley Near Idaho Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Two people from Burley are facing several charges after state police placed them in hand cuffs Thursday evening. According to Idaho State Police, Aaron Bruce, 24, and Taylor Lynch, 24, both of Burley, were arrested shortly after 7:38 during a stop on Interstate 15, north of Idaho Falls. Police say Bruce ran away from police on foot, but didn't get far with the help from the Bonneville County Sheriff and Idaho Falls Police Department who later found him in a potato cellar. Bruce is looking at charges of resisting and obstructing including a felony warrant. Lynch was also cuffed and charged with obstruct and delay with possession of drug paraphernalia.