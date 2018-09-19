Staying in a Yurt May be in Your Future

I’d like to stay in a yurt.

Some friends I know are considering calling a yurt a permanent home.

I’ve watched videos of people installing them and am impressed by how well they can stand up to high winds

My guess is these are relatively inexpensive to construct and I’ve watched videos of people installing them and am impressed by how well they can stand up to high winds and harsh weather.

I can picture myself sipping coffee on the deck even on a brisk winter morning.

Boise Weekly is featuring yurt rentals and there are many opportunities for camping, even in winter!

Contact Idaho State Parks for more details .