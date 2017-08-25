Stopping Armageddon: A Cure for the Yellowstone Volcano

One day, everything in life is finally going your way and then the Yellowstone Caldera blows.

It’s the only lottery you may ever win. While we thank the Lord we aren’t in the path of a major hurricane, we still contend with a known catastrophe beneath our feet.

Star Trek fans may remember the crew had scientific solutions for calming earthquakes, volcanoes and tornadoes. We may not be far away when it comes to cooling piping hot magma. Political columnist Tom Rogan is the brother of a scientist and sometimes shares the latest research. As you can read here , NASA believes it has a plan for putting off any potential eruption.