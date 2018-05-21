Stray Campaign Signs Remain

Twin Falls city code allows 48 hours to remove campaign signs following elections. I guess I should’ve asked about any exceptions for private property, although. This weekend I saw several signs still posted around the city on both public and private access.

Some of the candidates had their primary teams located far away. Maybe it’s why they haven’t had someone collecting many of the signs. Some of the candidates are moving on to the General Election but I would think there is a period where signs must come down before going back up. A few just look lonely rocking in the wind. Some of the losers would know the feeling of abandonment.