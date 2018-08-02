Street Closures Begin Monday in North Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – Resurfacing and maintenance on some residential streets in north Twin Falls will begin Monday. Work will continue through Aug. 17.

According to information from the city of Twin Falls:

The work will be predominantly on residential streets, so residents will be notified by door hangers about the date and time that work will take place. The work will require traffic restrictions, detours, and closures of streets for up to six hours. No traffic will be allowed on slurry sealed streets until the slurry has completely cured and the contractor has opened the street for traffic.

The city encourages drivers to avoid work areas if possible and to use alternate routes during the slurry seal placement. Work is schedule from about 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. No parking will be allowed on streets during the day of slurry seal placement, the city says.