Students, Others to Celebrate ‘Manufacturing Day’ on Thursday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – Area educators, students and a number of organizations are coming together this week to celebrate Manufacturing Day 2018.

The Oct. 4 event will, according to the Southern Idaho Economic Development Organization, educate high school students on manufacturing careers, with emphasis on what is available to them in the region.

Partnering groups include Canyon Ridge High School, College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Program, the city of Twin Falls and SIEDO, according to release on Monday.

Students will tour some of the region’s leading manufacturers, including Novolex (Hilex Poly), Agropur Cooperative, Jayco Inc., Kapstone Paper and Packaging, Seastrom Manufacturing, Dart Container Corporation, and CSI’s Applied Technology Innovation Center.

For questions or more information, contact Nathan Hyer at 208-866-2833.