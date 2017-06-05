Sun Valley Man Dies After Motorcycle Crash Sunday

GOODING, Idaho (KLIX) A Sun Valley man is dead after being thrown from his motorcycle Sunday afternoon north of Gooding. Idaho State Police say the crash happened at around 4:40 p.m. less than a half mile from the Gooding and Camas County line on State Highway 46. Clint Hall, 52, of Sun Valley, was headed north when he failed to negotiate a curve, went off the shoulder, where the motorcycle overturned, according to ISP. Hall had to be airlifted to a Twin Falls hospital were he later died from his injuries. ISP says Hall was not wearing a helmet. The highway was blocked for about an hour during the investigation.