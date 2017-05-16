‘Sun Valley Rally’ Planned for Memorial Day

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX) – This year’s Memorial Day is a chance for you to become a little more active in your community.

The nonprofit Higher Ground and Carry the Load will team for a “Sun Valley Rally” on Monday, May 29, at Ketchum Towne Square.

The event, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., begins with free registration for various events aimed for the whole family, while also helping participants to remember and celebrate the day.

The Sun Valley Rally, according to a news release about the event, is a day of events dedicated to providing active ways for the community to honor military men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice to keep our country safe.

A variety of booths and events are planned, including an activity called “ The Murph Challenge” sponsored by Sun Valley CrossFit (YMCA), a community honor march, live music by Sofa king, and an Honor Wall tribute.

You can join the festivities anytime on Memorial Day. For more information, call 208-726-9298.