Super Snow Moon Tonight Is The Biggest Supermoon Of 2019

They really make these full moon occurrences sound extremely cool! Last month we had a Super Blood Wolf Moon and tonight we have the biggest supermoon of the year and it is called the Super Snow Moon .

So, what makes the full moon tonight so special? Tonight the moon will be at its closest to the earth so it will really be the biggest the moon will look this year. For the best effect, and if mother nature doesn't block the view with clouds or snow, you should look for the moon as it rises on the horizon because that will be when it is closest to us. It doesn't look like it is supposed to snow tonight - but no guarantees - and if it does snow you can still check it out tomorrow and it will still be a pretty great sight.

Also, if you are into conspiracy theories this moon may mean the end of the world . So, good times.