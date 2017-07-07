Superheroes to Gather on Saturday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Do you have a superhero at home? If so, know this: Saturday is Superhero Training Day at the College of Southern Idaho.

Boys and girls of all ages are welcome to dress in costume for the event that takes place from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the CSI Challenge Course.

The event will include flying lessons on the CSI zip line, according to information from CSI, a super bean bag toss, walking on the balance beam, climbing like Spider-man on the rock wall, a greased lightning race, superhero bingo, and a web crawl.

For those more interested in real-life heroes – doctors, nurses, firefighters, police officers or others – no worries, come to the event dressed to represent your favorite hero. The fun is for all heroes.

The event serves as a fundraiser hosted by students in the college's Surgical Technology program.

One catch: space is limited.

For more information, including availability and registration info, call the CSI Health Science building at 732-6701.