Survey Reveals Nearly Half Of Idaho Has No Dental Insurance

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare released survey information on Tuesday that contains feedback from Idaho residents pertaining to healthcare in the Gem State. The survey results, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's data collected from health districts across Idaho, compile these annual reports that paint a pretty good picture as to how state's rank nationally in terms of overall healthcare.

The Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS) survey collects data from more than 400,000 Americans. Health behaviors, chronic conditions and preventative care practices make up the majority of information gathered from state residents. Idaho's seven public health districts also share information that helps validate these surveys.

In the most recent information given, 44% of Idahoans reported not having dental insurance, according to the health department's findings. With a population of 1.7 million, 15% of Idahoans reported not having any health coverage at all.