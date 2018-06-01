Survival Guide to Western Days In Twin Falls

Western Days officially starts today! So here is everything you need to know so you can have a smooth and fun weekend!

1.) The Parade: closures start at 8 a.m. and for a map of the route click here. The parade starts at 9 a.m. and closures last until 1 p.m. Be prepared to go the long way around and get to the parade early for a good spot!

2.) Live music: it starts tonight at the Twin Falls City Park Band shell at 5:30 p.m. and it goes until 9 p.m. It starts back up on Saturday at 1 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. and then again Sunday at noon until 6:30 p.m. For a list of the line up click here.

3.) Bring your appetite: There is going to be a ton of food options! You only get things like funnel cake and elephant ears a few times a year. Enjoy it while you can! Plus Idaho nachos, mini donuts, deep fried cheese, corn dogs and so much more!

4.) Bring Cash: there are always a lot of vendors. Not all of them have credit card machines (even though they probably should). Make sure you don't have to pass up on something you really want because you didn't bring cash.

5.) Wear sunscreen: This seems like a no brainer, but it is going to be a great sunny weekend. Make sure you bring sunscreen and put it on regularly. No one wants to show up to work Monday looking like a freshly steamed lobster.