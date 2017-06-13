Swarm of 6 Earthquakes Hit Yellowstone Since Monday

This has been one of most active earthquake weeks at Yellowstone so far in 2017. So far this week, there have been 6 measurable earthquakes in the western part of the park.

If you're new to this part of the country, Yellowstone National Park has earthquakes every day. But, the fact that there have been a half dozen this week registering over 2.5 on the Richter Scale is not common. Here are the quakes that have been documented by the USGS over the past few days.

If you look at the University of Utah earthquake map, you'll also notice that there's even been an uptick in the smaller quakes at Yellowstone this week.

I will spare you my usual crazy super-volcano conspiracy theories - for now.