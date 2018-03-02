T.F. Fire Marshal Chosen for National Award

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – A Twin Falls fire marshal has been selected by the National Firefighter Protection Association to receive the Star Scholarship Award.

Tim Lauda will receive the award for his “dedication to teaching and promoting fire safety education," according to the city of Twin Falls. He also will participate in training sessions at NFPA’s Conference in Las Vegas.

“Tim has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to reducing Twin Falls residents’ risk to fire and related hazards,” Jeff Donahue, regional education specialist for NFPA’s Public Education Division, said in a prepared statement. “He is truly deserving of this award, and we’re thrilled to have him attend this year’s conference.”

According to information provided by the city,

NFPA chose 12 scholarship recipients from the U.S. and Canada who demonstrate consistent and innovative outreach to their community; actively use and implement NFPA resources and programs; and enthusiastically educate the community about fire and life safety. Winners were selected by NFPA’s Regional Education Specialists and Canadian Public Education Representative. Each scholarship covers the full cost of travel, conference registration and lodging.