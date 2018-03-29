T.F. Library Plans April Activities for Patrons of All Ages

Libraries are not places just to read books anymore. Come April there’ll be plenty of things going on at the Twin Falls Public Library for patrons of all ages.

For young people, "Teen Thursdays" in April starts with a Game Day on April 5. If your teen is a fan of Percy Jackson, mark your calendars for “Random Fandom” on April 12. A craft day using Styrofoam screen printing is scheduled for April 19, and the film "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will be shown on April 26 for the library’s Movie Day.

Also, Teen Super Smash Brothers events are planned for 4:30 p.m. on April 9 and 10 a.m. on April 21.

The library also has planned many things for young children, including a “Kids Club” at 4 p.m. on Wednesdays, a puppet show and pajama party, and some events geared to adults such as technology classes that help users get to know their smartphone, laptop or tablet.