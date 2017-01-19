UPDATE: Shooting Victim Dies, Man Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter

UPDATE, 11:05 a.m. Jan. 20: The female victim in a shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon at an apartment building in Twin Falls has been identified as 20-year-old Katrina D. Budden of Twin Falls, according to the Twin Falls Police Department. Budden was transported to St. Lukes Magic Valley, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Police detectives have arrested Brandon S. Smithson of Twin Falls, who was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley has scheduled an autopsy of Budden for Monday morning, Jan. 23.

UPDATE: A woman was shot in the head inside an apartment at 232 Second Ave. North Thursday afternoon in Twin Falls. The woman was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center.

“Twin Falls Police are confident there is no threat to the community at this time” said Lt. Terry Thueson.

Original story

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – A woman was shot in the head late Thursday afternoon at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Second Avenue North.

Police received the call at 4:41 p.m., Lt. Terry Thueson told News Radio 1310. When officers arrived they found an adult female with a single gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to the hospital, but her condition was unknown at the time of this reporting.

Thueson said no arrests have been made, but police are investigating the incident. He said it is undetermined if there is a threat to the public.