Tax Commission: You May be Able to Lower your Property Taxes

Twin Falls, Idaho (KLIX) – You may be able to get a tax reduction on your property by more than a grand.

Homeowners who qualify for Idaho’s Property Tax Reduction can get property taxes on their primary Idaho residence and up to 1-acre of land reduced by as much as $1,320, according to the Idaho State Tax Commission.

The state pays a portion of the homeowner’s property taxes. Last year, the state approved more than 27,000 claims for a total of $16.9 million in benefits.

April 18 is the last day to submit applications for a reduction.

For more information on the reduction program or other tax topics, visit the Tax Commission’s webpage .