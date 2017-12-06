Teen Arrested After Stabbing at High School Parking Lot

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police say a 17-year-old girl was stabbed in the parking lot of a Nampa high school, and a 17-year-old boy has been arrested on an attempted murder charge. The Idaho Statesman reports the teenage girl was hospitalized after the Monday afternoon attack, and Nampa police say her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Police say officers who were at Columbia High School at the time and another student intervened and stopped the suspect after the stabbing occurred. Police say the suspect is the victim's ex-boyfriend, and he was booked into the Southwest Idaho Juvenile Detention Center. Police did not provide a description of the knife or say where the victim's wounds were located.