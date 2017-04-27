Teen Movie Party Today at T.F. Library

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – They’re not you’re normal creatures, but we can tell you when and where to find them: today at the Twin Falls Public Library.

Photo by Andrew Weeks

The library is holding a free Teen Movie Party from 4 to 6:15 p.m. today at the library. The movie is, of course, “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” a film that takes place in the wizardly world of Harry Potter.

The film has all-new characters, a new storyline, and takes place years before the world’s most famous wizard comes on the scene.

The event is for those in grades 6-12. The fun includes snacks.

May the Fourth Be With You!

The Force will be with you next week.

To celebrate Star Wars, the Twin Falls Public Library will hold a movie night at 6 p.m. on May 4. The move: "Rogue One," of course.

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" was released in theaters last December. It is not part of the original trilogy that George Lucas created, but it ties nicely into the Star Wars universe and takes place between Episode III and Episode IV.

If you haven’t seen it yet, you’re in for a few surprises.

The movie features all-new characters, but there also is an array of familiar faces, helping to make "Rogue One" feel like part of the universe that took the world – err, galaxy? – by storm in 1977.

The library hosts the free movie nights periodically at the facility, and the event today and on May 4 are just a couple planned for this year.

For more information, visit the library’s webpage or call 733-2964.