Teens Caught, Accused of Vandalizing Fences in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Three teens have been identified and accused of vandalizing fencing in Twin Falls. The Twin Falls Police Department announced they have identified the three Filer teens, but will not name them because they are juveniles. Charges have not filed against the teens as officials say they are working with them to get restitution for the victims whose fences were damaged. Police posted surveillance video of two individuals knocking a hole in a fence in the Morning Sun subdivision. Police remind citizens to report any suspicious vehicles and write down the license plates.