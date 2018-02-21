TF Police Chief Makes Good on Bet, Wears Pink ‘Uniform’

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) The Twin Falls police chief made good on a bet with the city fire department after a holiday challenge to raise funds for a local charity. The Twin Falls Police Department shared a video on Facebook showing Chief Craig Kingsbury wearing a pink animal costume as part of a wager the police department made with the fire department in December. The two departments challenged each other to raise the most funds for the Salvation Army during a December bell ringing event at a Twin Falls business. The firemen ended up pulling in more donations beating out the police. In turn, the looser had to wear the costume during a meeting this week at City Hall. In all, the Salvation army made $7,700 in donations during the event. The Twin Falls Fire Department was given a plaque in recognition of their win.See the video below:

