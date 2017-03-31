The American Dream is Alive in Utah

America is in search of what works. What works for America? What works for American families?

This week, a writer from Bloomberg News Service traveled to Utah to find some answers. Why does Utah graduate brilliant students and spend so little in tax dollars while accomplishing the feat? Why are people able to lift themselves up from poverty more easily than elsewhere in the nation? As we share much of the culture in our neighboring state, the story caught my attention as well as a lot of people throughout national media.

No surprise here when it was revealed the LDS Church plays a major role in the success. Many years ago, I was listening to an atheist on a radio show and he was championing religious faith. He argued structure derived from faith is an important cornerstone of culture. Maybe his fellow liberals will start backing away from their war-on-faith and wake up to some elemental truth. The structure isn’t just from a church, but from God!