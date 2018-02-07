The Attack of the Mutant Crayfish

Photo by John Moore/Getty Images.

Man likes to believe he’s in control of nature (in Canada, persons believes they’re in control!)  Then along comes a ratting quake or a blizzard or a hurricane and we’re humbled.

scientists in Europe have discovered a new species of crayfish

Now scientists in Europe have discovered a new species of crayfish.  You can read about it here in the New York Times.  A sudden mutation created the species two decades ago.

Now the creatures are spreading across the globe, aided by humble persons who thought it a novelty until the crayfish reproduced like rabbits.

It’s because the females can clone themselves, hundreds and hundreds of times.  Before we dread the clawed takeover of the planet I offer a solution.  Boiling water, seasonings and butter!

