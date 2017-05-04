The Ballroom In Downtown Twin Is Currently Closed

If you were planning on hosting an event in the beautiful Historic Ballroom in downtown Twin, you may be surprised to find that the venue is closed.

According to Jeremy C. Vaughn with Stephan, Kvanvig, Stone & Trainor, the Historic Ballroom closed permanently on December 31, 2016. The event center did allow the Relay Of Life to host an event in February. All other events occurring at the Ballroom are those being held by organizations within the Masonic Fraternity.

The Twin Falls Masonic Lodge currently owns the Historic Ballroom, but the building has been for sale since 2016. Vaughn told us that the building is under contract to sell, with a closing date in the near future.

No information was available on future plans for the Ballroom. We hope the new owners allow events and will maintain the Ballroom's historic features.