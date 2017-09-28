The Best Places in Twin Falls to Shop for Halloween Costumes

Whether you're looking to go all out or are on a tight budget, we found the best places around Twin Falls to get your Halloween costumes.



Poindexters debatably has the most robust selection of costumes year-round. It's also one of only places where you have the option to rent some of the costumes they stock. Poindexters is also locally owned, so when you shop here, feel good that you are supporting a local business.



Toy Town offers a solid selection of costumes and much of their inventory is budget friendly. You can find kids costumes for as low as $5 and adult costumes as low as $10

Spencer's is best known for being a novelty shop and they carry a small selection of costumes. But if you really want to go all out, you might want to consider their sister store, listed below.

Spirit Halloween is a companion store to Spencer's and their name says it all. This store is dedicated to all things Halloween. Spirit Halloween is open for the season at the old Hancock Fabric location in Twin Falls, across from Costco.