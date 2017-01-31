The Boss Lays Down the Law at Justice (Opinion)

Donald Trump fired an employee for insubordination. Harry Truman did the same with Douglas MacArthur. This isn’t uncommon in government or business. Sally Yates was only on the job at the Department of Justice in an acting capacity until the conformation of Jeff Sessions as Attorney General. Despite what liberals say, the President’s Executive Order on refugee status is based on a 65-year-old law. Yates was the one on thin ice when it comes to legality. This was a topic of discussion on Top Story and during the course of the first hour we were joined by Steve Millington. He’s the Chairman of the Twin Falls County Republican Party.