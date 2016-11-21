The Case for Mitt Romney (Opinion)

You can silence a critic by hiring him.

A great many friends have been posting on social media their dismay Mitt Romney is burying the hatchet with Donald Trump. First, let me remind you back in 2008 Romney was the choice of conservatives in the primaries. Somehow, four years later he had become a RINO scoundrel. I really like Mitt Romney from a personal standpoint. Good family man. Smart and industrious, too! He was too nice to a fault during the 2012 campaign. It wouldn’t have any bearing as Secretary-of-State where he would carry out the plans of Mr. Trump.

Second, Romney obviously has diplomatic skills. His work with the Salt Lake City Olympics was exemplary. He saved the games much like Donald Trump saved a skating rink project in New York’s Central Park. Obviously, the Olympic Games were a bigger problem, but both men know how to cut-to-the-chase.