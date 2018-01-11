The Diary Of Anne Frank Coming To CSI’s Fine Arts Center
The College of Southern Idaho's Fine Arts Center will host a production based on the true World War II story of Anne Frank and her family.
Random Acts of Theater, a local group of actors that have been performing throughout southern Idaho since 2002, will bring the story of the Frank family to the stage. Anne--along with her mother, father, sister and others--were arrested by German police in 1944 and ultimately deported to Auschwitz concentration camp, where all but Otto Frank (the father) would meet their demise.
Performances begin Thursday, January 18, and run through the weekend. For more information, visit CSI's events website.