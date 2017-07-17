The Diner Tour Stops in Arco, Idaho

My diner tour took me to Arco over the weekend. Boy, was I surprised when I got to town and discovered a parade.

Atomic Days was underway and I had to walk some crowded streets to get to Pickle’s Place. It comes highly recommended and I can see why! The Atomic Burger is stacked with grilled onions and mushrooms and the fries are fresh cut.

As for the parade, a clerk watching from the doorway of a shop told me it would last for one half-hour. It was considerably shorter. Also, I noticed many of the same floats and classic cars I see in other Idaho parades.

As for Arco, nice little town, but where do all the Idaho National laboratory workers live? They don’t live in Atomic City. It’s mostly a ghost town. Considering the lab must pay very well you don’t see a lot of large homes in Arco. Are the workers housed underground? Do they know something we don’t know?