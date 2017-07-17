The Diner Tour Stops in Arco, Idaho

My diner tour took me to Arco over the weekend.  Boy, was I surprised when I got to town and discovered a parade.

nice little town but where do all the Idaho National laboratory workers live?

Atomic Days was underway and I had to walk some crowded streets to get to Pickle’s Place.  It comes highly recommended and I can see why!  The Atomic Burger is stacked with grilled onions and mushrooms and the fries are fresh cut.

As for the parade, a clerk watching from the doorway of a shop told me it would last for one half-hour.  It was considerably shorter.  Also, I noticed many of the same floats and classic cars I see in other Idaho parades.

As for Arco, nice little town, but where do all the Idaho National laboratory workers live?  They don’t live in Atomic City.  It’s mostly a ghost town.  Considering the lab must pay very well you don’t see a lot of large homes in Arco.  Are the workers housed underground?  Do they know something we don’t know?

