“The Greatest Showman” Hugh Jackman Coming To SLC

Hugh Jackman announced his world tour where he will be performing music from "The Greatest Showman" and "Les Miserables" among others. If you want to check out the performance you can in Salt Lake City in July.

Jackman's tour is called The Man. The Music. The Show and tickets have a pretty large range from under $100 to over $1,000. He will be performing at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City July 11th and 12th .

Jackman is most recently recognizable in his roles as Jean Valjean in "Les Miserables" and PT Barnum in "The Greatest Showman" but he has a pretty extensive background on both the big screen and the stage.

It definitely looks like it could be a pretty amazing show, if you can attend, I wouldn't pass it up.