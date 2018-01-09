The Hilarious Idaho Police Video That Put Rexburg On The Map

In honor of National Law Enforcement Day, I thought I'd share a video that surfaced a couple of years ago that wound up grabbing national attention for what took place in the final moments of the clip.

In the video, which has since been viewed several hundred thousand times, police officers in Rexburg, Idaho, are learning how to operate a Segway. It's the moment Captain Randy Lewis takes control of the motorized vehicle twelve seconds in, that turned a simple cell phone video, into an Idaho gem.

This video is in NO WAY intended to cast a moronic light on Idaho police. We all know how dangerous this line of work is, and I have nothing but the utmost respect for those who pursue a career in law enforcement. My purpose for reposting this video is to show the human side of law enforcement, and the importance of poking a little fun at yourself from time to time.

We thank the Rexburg Police Department for sharing this highly enjoyable video.