The Idaho Shakespeare Festival Set To Begin In Boise

The 2018 Idaho Shakespeare Festival begins the first week of June. Over 50 actors and actresses from all over will be taking part in this season's productions.

Since the festival began in 1977 with a production of "A Mid Summer Night's Dream," the acting company has been delighting and inspiring audiences annually with productions of some of William Shakespeare's most beloved stories. Macbeth runs from June 1st - 23rd, at the outdoor amphitheater reserve located at 5657 Warm Springs Avenue in Boise, according to the festival's event page.