The Partridge Family Visits Twin Falls

Stand along Pole Line Road and count the RVs. A few weeks ago my co-workers and I assisted in a charity fundraising effort with local McDonald’s restaurants.

Many of them are permanently living in their buses and RVs

My assignment was the Pole Line Road location. A group of us got into a discussion about the large numbers of recreational vehicles on our roads. Multiply this across the country and it’s very clear many Americans are on the move.

There are entire channels on YouTube dedicated to RVs and bus conversions. You can also watch a TV program about RV living. Many of those passing through Twin Falls stop for supplies at Costco and Walmart. Saturday, I was marveling at the artwork on one old school bus.

You probably wouldn’t find me behind the wheel, but I appreciate the individuality, which says something about most of the people on the roads. Many of them are permanently living in their buses and RVs. It’s a growing trend in an economy where mobility is often a requirement.