The Solemn Meaning of Memorial Day in Rupert

Our visits to Rupert the week leading up to Memorial Day are becoming annual. The community will have a large memorial service one week from Saturday.

We heard from SGT Workman’s Squad Leader, his mother, two of our favorite State Legislators, veterans and the good people who sponsor the Field of Heroes in Pocatello. The show is a labor of love but I also find it quite emotional. Thirty-two more heroes are being honored in Pocatello this weekend, added to the rolls in the past year of war. There is also a display memorializing Idaho's war dead on the second floor of the theater.