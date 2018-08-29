Therapeutic Riding Center In Twin Falls Hosting Charity Dinner

A non-profit Magic Valley therapeutic center that assists children and adults born with muscle, motor, or other developmental disorders, is organizing a fundraising dinner in September.

Rising Stars Therapeutic Riding Center in Twin Falls is hosting " Dinner For The Stars ," on September 15. The event is a great opportunity to meet their team of therapists and volunteers, learn more about equine therapy, and enjoy a great meal at the same time.

The center also accepts tax deductible donations to help cover costs for the animals, as well as the dozens of participants that benefit from the therapy. The event will take place at the ranch, which is located at 2669 East 3500 North, and will include a social hour, live music, tri-tip dinner, auction and dessert.

Tickets should be purchased by September 1, according to the center's Facebook page . More details, and the link to buy tickets, can be found by clicking here .