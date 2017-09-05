There Are Reports a Meteorite Has Struck Northern Idaho (WATCH)
Multiple sources are reporting that a meteorite has struck northern Idaho. There are multiple camera videos that are now being shared that seem to confirm the reports.
The News Bonners Ferry Facebook page shared this video with information about where it came from.
In an effort to vet this, I did a search on the American Meteor Society website and did find over 200 reports of a fireball that was seen over British Columbia and northern Idaho at this time.
CBC News in Calgary are also reporting the fireball as seen from their viewpoint.
There are unconfirmed reports that the meteorite might have even started a fire, but that is not verified at this time.
We'll update this story as we learn more.