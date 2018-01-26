This Boise Food Challenge Makes you Sign a Waiver

Have you heard of this Boise food challenge that makes you sign a waiver?

If you're into food challenges, then you should pay a visit to Superb Sushi in Boise for their Demon's Delight Challenge. This challenge brings on the heat, starting with a bowl of "Miso Soup from Hell" , which consists of:

One Tablespoon of Wasabi powder

One Tablespoon of Sriraca Sauce

One Tablespoon of "Hot Streak" Death Sauce

One Tablespoon of Cayenne Pepper

One Tablespoon of Demons Blood

One Fresh Habanero Pepper, diced

Then you have to eat the Demon's Delight Roll and all of the Death Sauce that comes with it. This challenge is timed at 10 minutes.

One Boise radio host tossed his cookies but one of the hosts beat the challenge juuuust in time.

If you win, the entire meal is free, you get your pic on the Wall of Flame, and a cool Superb Sushi tee shirt! If you give up or fail any part of the challenge, you pay $20.

The Demon's Delight Challenge has become so notorious that it was featured on an episode of the Travel Channel's Man v. Food.