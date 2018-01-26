This Boise Food Challenge Makes you Sign a Waiver
Have you heard of this Boise food challenge that makes you sign a waiver?
If you're into food challenges, then you should pay a visit to Superb Sushi in Boise for their Demon's Delight Challenge. This challenge brings on the heat, starting with a bowl of "Miso Soup from Hell" , which consists of:
- One Tablespoon of Wasabi powder
- One Tablespoon of Sriraca Sauce
- One Tablespoon of "Hot Streak" Death Sauce
- One Tablespoon of Cayenne Pepper
- One Tablespoon of Demons Blood
- One Fresh Habanero Pepper, diced
Then you have to eat the Demon's Delight Roll and all of the Death Sauce that comes with it. This challenge is timed at 10 minutes.
One Boise radio host tossed his cookies but one of the hosts beat the challenge juuuust in time.
If you win, the entire meal is free, you get your pic on the Wall of Flame, and a cool Superb Sushi tee shirt! If you give up or fail any part of the challenge, you pay $20.
The Demon's Delight Challenge has become so notorious that it was featured on an episode of the Travel Channel's Man v. Food.
If you've tried this, let us know how you did.