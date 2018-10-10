This Idaho Preparedness Children’s Book Is Glorious

The Idaho Department of Emergency Management tweeted about their favorite book "Ida Prepares-A Year in Emergency Preparedness With Ida and Tank" and it is pretty epic.

We all could use an extra lesson or two in staying prepared all year long for outdoor trips and keeping out homes safe. Well, this lays everything out in a convenient children's book.

A good one to remember right now is 6 inches of water can sweep away a car so it is better to turn around when there is flowing water. "Turn Around Don't Drown". Apparently, in October we should practice "Drop, Cover and Hold" just in case of an earthquake.

Interesting, now if we could just get people to turn their headlights on in the rain and snow we would be extra prepared.