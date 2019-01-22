This Is What It Looks Like To Ski In Southern Idaho

I love to ski and I love to snowboard - sadly my body (thanks left knee) doesn't accommodate for those activities anymore. Luckily, I can sit in the warmth of my home and watch videos of people having snow fun. One I ran across today is from up in the South Hills.

Youtuber/skier Juan the GOAT posted the latest video of a few runs at Magic Mountain and then some downhill fun at other non-resort locations in the South Hills. Juan went to Walstrom Hollow and a few other random back country locations. Props to him on the non-resort runs because that means he has to walk up the mountains each time he does a run down! That makes me tired thinking about it!

Another of our favorite local Youtubers, Hey Arnel, went up to Pomerelle to snowboard and got more great video of the fun you can have playing in the snow in Southern Idaho.

Do you have a favorite place to ski or snowboard? In Idaho we have a lot of options so you don't even need a favorite you can just drive to a different resort each time and get variety and loads of winter fun.