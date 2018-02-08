This Photo Comparison Of An Idaho Highway Is Really Confusing People
I read earlier this week somewhere about a picture of a street that when placed next to the exact same picture created an illusion that they were not the same picture. Well, guess what? I accidentally did the same thing while editing a photo for a story.
Above is a picture of an Idaho highway, and below is that same picture side by side. Do they still look the same?
Idaho is messing with my mind! It looks like the one on the left is at a different angle! Even the coloring looks different but they are exactly the same.