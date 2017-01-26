This Twin Falls Yard Has More Snow Than Yours

Not all of us are that fancy neighbor who has a snowblower. Some of us have to break our backs to get the snow off our walkways. The interesting thing is what we do with the snow when we are moving it.

As I've been driving around I've noticed that there are a few types of snow shovelers.

Those who pile it all in one place

Those who make a wall along the walkway

Those who have snowblowers and the snow magically disappears

Those who don't even bother shoveling

Then there's this guy.

I don't know if this guy got pranked hard by his neighbors or if he put all this snow in a pile in his own yard. No matter how it got there this is easily the largest pile of snow I've seen in a home yard. Ever.

BONUS VIDEO - The Redneck Snow Plow