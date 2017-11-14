Thoughts on Shoshone Solar Project (Opinion)

Liberals often believe they can compartmentalize the opposition.

we need to go forward using all possible means of energy production

As a conservative, I can’t possibly like solar energy, which isn’t the truth. One day solar will so revolutionize the energy market we could see an end to all manner of scarcity. Wars will then become rare and man can then chase perfection.

The Times-News explains Idaho Power is experimenting north of Shoshone with delivering electricity for hard to reach places. Solar is the method. Sometime, within the next generation, solar will be able to collect more than 50 percent of the sun’s energy and battery storage technology will be the capper.