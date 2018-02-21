Threat Prompts More Police Presence at Mini-Cassia Schools

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX) – Law enforcement agencies increased their presence at schools in Cassia and Minidoka counties Wednesday after a threat was posted recently on social media.

Authorities say the threat, which was posted Tuesday and did not mention a specific school in the two districts, was traced to an Xbox account in Texas and that no school has been put on lock down.

"The threat did not originate in Cassia County," The Cassia County Sheriff's Office said. "No school was specifically named. There has been no school shooting. No school has been placed on lock down. The Sheriff's Office has confirmed all schools are safe.”

Even though no school was mentioned in the threat, officials at Burley High School requested that increased police presence be at the school Wednesday.

Law enforcement also increased their presence at schools in Minidoka County, with that district telling parents on social media that if they chose to keep their students home for the day they could do so without penalty.

The Cassia district said various rumors have circulated since the threat was made, but that it will post correct information relating to its schools on its own apps, school messenger system, social media and websites.

“It's hard to keep up with all the talk,” the administration explained. “Bottom line: our schools are not in danger and no school was put on lock down.”