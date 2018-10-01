Three Killed in Plane Crash in Owyhee County

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Owyhee County authorities say that three people and a dog were killed in a plane crash in a remote mountainous area during the weekend. In a statement released Sunday the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office says the crash was reported Sunday morning a little after 9 a.m. in an area between Reynolds Creek and Silver City. Federal aviation and the sheriff's office are expected to be onsite today to continue the investigation. Cause of the crash is not known and the names of the victims have not been released.