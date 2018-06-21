MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX) Three airmen from the Mountain Home Air Force Base have been identified as victims of a fiery crash that happened in Boise late Saturday night. According to information released by the base, Senior Airmen Carlos V. Johnson from the 366th Civil Engineer Squadron, Senior Airmen Lawrence P. Manlapit III from the 391st Fighter Squadron, and Senior Airmen Karlie A. Westall from the 366th Operations Support Squadron were killed in the crash that also claimed the life of a fourth person who has not been identified yet. The crash happened at around 11:30 p.m. when a commercial truck hit an SUV and another truck as they entered a construction zone on Interstate 84 near Boise, according to Idaho State Police. One of the vehicles erupted in flames. The crash is still under investigation.